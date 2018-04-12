Latario Collie Reaches Triple Jump Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Latario Collie became the fifth Bahamian to make a final in the athletic competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games.

During the triple jump qualifying round on Thursday at the Carrara Stadium, Collie posted a leap of 15.98 metres or 52-feet, 5 1/4-inches on his third and final attempt to finish seventh in Group B, but 11th overall to make the top 12 for the final on Saturday at 3:15pm (Australian time) on the final day of the athletic competition.

"It was different. This is my first time jumping off my left leg in my first outdoor meet for the year. I was just trying to get my timing back," Collie said. "I'm just trying to get used to competing again."

The 24-year-old Collie, who is competing in his first Commonwealth Games, opened with a 15.83m (51-11 1/4) leap on his first attempt. He followed with 15.54m (51-0) on his second and landed his best mark on the third. Arpinder Singh of India had the best qualifying mark of 16.39m (53-9 1/4) to lead Group B for second overall behind Yordanya Duranona Garcia of Dominica with 16.75m (54-11 1/2).

His performance came before Jamal Wilson was awarded his medal for winning the silver in the men's high jump the night before when he and Donald Thomas made the final. Thomas, however, fell just short of getting on the podium with a forth place finish.

Also on Thursday, Shaunae Miller-Uibo will compete for a medal in the women's 200m final, while Bianca 'BB' Stuart will compete for a medal as well in the women's long jump final.