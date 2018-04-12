Shooting Victim Dies Of Injuries

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A man is dead following a shooting incident on Acklins Street yesterday morning. This marks the third murder in three days in the capital.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 11am. The victim was standing in front of a building on Acklins Street “when a silver vehicle pulled up.”

A man armed with a firearm got out of the vehicle and shot the victim. The gunman then got back into the vehicle and sped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds. This is the country’s 27th homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

It comes a day after two murders earlier this week that occurred less than 12 hours apart.

Shortly after 5am Tuesday, police received notice of a shooting off Moore Avenue, which left a man dead.

Hours earlier, around 8pm Monday, police said a man died in hospital after he was shot at nearby Homestead Street.

Police are investigating whether the two earlier murders were connected.

Anyone with information on these or any other crimes are asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.