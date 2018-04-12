EDITOR, The Tribune.

CHURCH of God Convention - appearance for Prime Minister in the pulpit - I have to ask as I have when Sir Lynden and certainly Perry Christie accepted the invite of this church to address their convention - why should politicians be invited to speak?

Surely the Convention can fill their pews and doesn’t need a Prime Minister to attend to fill the pews?

Best advice to all politicians stay the hell out of pulpits - Revs, lock your pulpits.

Inagua Magistrate Court and Deportation Orders - well, well Attorney Fred Smith praises Government but is soft on the issue did the migrants have legal representation and representation that spoke creole? Migrants have rights, even if they landed illegally. Writers to The Tribune have suggested this approach for years - deaf ears.

Who can authorise this? Only the AG so any claim by the PM to take credit is unfounded. Even if he was acting Minister of Immigration Magistrate Courts fall under the. AG - Refer the Constitution as to powers and appointment of Tourism Revenue - Baha Mar will bring in probably 300,000 visitors - at a spend of say $2,000.00, minimum that if $600,000,00.00 gross - Government taxes are What? Minister your request is I suggest easily achievable.

Whatever happened to the Izmirlian Court challenge in New York? Has it stopped? Where is it?

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

March 17, 2018.