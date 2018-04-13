121 Reported Cases Of Child Abuse, Neglect And Abandonment This Year

THERE were 121 reported cases of child abuse, neglect and abandonment for the first three months of the year, according to officials from the Ministry of Social Services.

Of this figure, 40 per cent represented cases of abandonment, 27 per cent were sexual abuse and 26 per cent were physical abuse, ZNS News reported.

The remaining seven per cent fell into the classification of other forms of abuse.

Officials also revealed there were 520 reported cases of child abuse in 2015 but that number fell to 460 in 2017.

A number of government programmes and initiatives such as Urban Renewal may have contributed to the decrease in reported abuse against children, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle said at a press conference yesterday to announce activities for Child Protection Month.