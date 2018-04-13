Fourth Annual Woodturner's Exhibition Showcases Latest Work

The fourth annual Woodturner's Exhibition opens this Sunday with the latest work by veterans and newcomers to the craft.

Under the theme "Turning To Art", Doongalik Studios on Village Road will host the official opening from 3pm to 6pm. The exhibit will feature the works of four wood artists: Robin Hardy, Jeremy Delancy, Kim Deveaux and Quentin Minnis.

The theme reflects the diversity of wood artists working in the Bahamas and examines different techniques and material than those used in previous shows.

This year, the group welcomed two new artists into the collective: Kim Deveaux specialises in very detailed engraving and carving; her preferred media being local woods and coconut shells. Meanwhile, Quentin Minnis uses found wood to make frames that allow his Bahamian-themed paintings to expand beyond their borders.

Jeremy Delancy, the group's organiser, said: "Robin Hardy and myself have presented in all of the exhibitions to date, but we felt that inviting new artists will open new dimensions in how our audience sees and experiences wood as an artistic medium."

The exhibition will be on display until May 4. Further information can be obtained by contacting the gallery at pam.burnside@doongalik.com or by telephone at 394-1886.