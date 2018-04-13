Guyanese Man Is Arrested At Airport For Drug Smuggling

A GUYANESE man was arrested by officials at the Lynden Pindling International Airport Wednesday for drug smuggling.

According to police, the 29-year-old resident of Suriname arrived in the country from Jamaica shortly after 4pm when he was taken into custody. The Guyanese man was taken to hospital where he later excreted a number of capsules which contained cocaine.

He is expected to face court charges once he is released from hospital.