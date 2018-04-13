Mackey Loses 3-1 In Commonwealth Wrestling Bout

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Rashji Mackey gave it a gallant effort, but he didn't have the stamina to win his freestyle 86kg match against the older and more experienced Kevin Wallen from Jamaica on Saturday at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 at the XXI Commonwealth Games.

On the final day of competition in wrestling, 32-year-old Mackey suffered a 3-1 decision to 48-year-old Wallen in the round of eight.

"I had him, but I couldn't control my breathing," said an exhausted Mackey following the match. "I was hoping to come here and fight in the finals to get the silver or the gold, but I just wanted to get through my first match. He was good, long arms. That was what stopped me."

Mackey was the second of two Bahamians to compete in wrestling at the games. Sean Wrinkle, with his parents, Stephen and Gail Wrinkle, in the stands cheering him on, lost 5-0 to Australia's Connor Evans in the men's freestyle 74kg.

Despite losing both matches, team manager/coach Clarence Rolle said both Mackey and 21-year-old Wrinkle gave a good account of themselves and he was happy that the Bahamas Olympic Committee provided the opportunity for the Bahamas Wrestling Federation to participate in the games.