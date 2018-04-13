Woman Accused Of Manslaughter Granted Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE ACTING Chief Justice has granted bail to a 40-year-old woman accused of manslaughter after allegedly setting fire to her one-year-old daughter last year.

Acting Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs on Friday granted Phillipa Marshall $15,000 bail with two sureties ahead of her trial over the death of Philicia Marshall.

Additionally, as part of her bail conditions, Marshall, an outpatient of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, must live with her sister-in-law in the interim.

Marshall is to have supervised visits with her two other children. She is due to return to court on May 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Earlier this month, Marshall, of Kemp Road, was arraigned on a single count of manslaughter stemming from the December 2017 incident.

It is alleged that Marshall intentionally caused the death of Philicia Marshall by means of unlawful harm.

Prosecutors alleged that she doused her child with gasoline and set her on fire at her Faith Gardens home after hearing voices.

The child died in February this year, having been cared for at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Marshall had previously been housed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for some 12 weeks due to mental health issues.

She was just recently released from the centre, after which she was charged in connection with the child’s death.

Marshall is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.