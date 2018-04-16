Insight: Finding A Bahamian At The Pointe Is Like Playing ‘Where’S Waldo?’

By Malcolm Strachan

LAST week’s revelations into the lack of native labour representation at New World One Bay St have created quite the punchline. Many concerned citizens across the nation are understandably irate and bewildered as to what the phantom Bahamian labour component is doing on The Pointe’s construction site.

Despite the former government touting its negotiations with China Construction America (CCA) agreeing to a 70:30 ratio, favouring Bahamian contractors, spotting an actual Bahamian has become somewhat of a sport for people travelling along their daily commutes.

This issue has resurfaced as a report in The Tribune this past week, disclosed an investigation that began as early as January of this year into if there is, in fact, an accurate representation of Bahamian construction workers, per The Pointe’s Heads of Agreement.

Report

Much to the dismay of the Bahamian public, as images circulated social media substantiating the paper’s report, finding a Bahamian at The Pointe was like playing a game of “Where’s Waldo?”

These discoveries have been disconcerting given the well-documented suspicions the prime minister had about the previous government’s dealings with the Chinese. In fact, seeing the prime minister touring The Pointe’s property looked like absolute night and day, as he was no longer the crusader for unveiling secret deals and empowering Bahamians by conquering our “Chinese masters”.

Even more alarming is his government, which continues along its sharp trend of disappointment, is now scrambling, as one minister passes the buck to another, while the prime minister is presumably somewhere keeping his head low.

Immigration Minister Brent Symonette, when asked about The Tribune’s findings, told local reporters that local labour participation is an issue to be taken up with the Labour Ministry. He certainly opted for the safer road while seeking to wash the hands of his ministry by affirming there was no increase to the 400 to 500 work permits since the signing of the Heads of Agreement.

Of course Symonette was simply side-stepping the Tribune’s report - the numbers of work permits issued had nothing to do what the paper’s story and images showed - CCA can be well within the number of permits it’s allowed - the issue is where are the Bahamians who are supposed to be working alongside them?

Similarly, but more surprisingly, Dion Foulkes, Minister of Labour, and his director, Robert Farquharson, both seemed curiously clueless about the day-to-day operations on the construction site.

Meanwhile, based on the photos making the rounds on social media and from what we can actually see as we move to and fro around the island paints a very vivid picture that something is awry.

Now, everyone is asking: “Will the real Bahamian contractors at The Pointe please stand up?”

As it currently stands, no one is coming forward to validate what’s in the Heads of Agreement, which states that at the peak of construction there would be up to 200 Bahamians – a number that could still be a lot better. And while the Tribune has reported seeing dozens of Chinese construction workers, we’re not certain that as many as two Bahamian workers are on the site.

What’s most unfortunate here is that we continue to sell ourselves so short.

The Hotels Encouragement Act has legislated that we give away a bevy of concessions, however, what do we really get in return? Particularly in this case, our government seems ill-prepared to enforce what was stipulated in the Heads of Agreement – a labour complement of 70 percent Bahamians. Furthermore, if regular citizens taking this drive ask these questions, shouldn’t our leaders be a few steps ahead of us? Surely, a labour minister should be fully aware of all Bahamian labour contingents on the island at hotel properties.

They should especially be watching the ones involved with CCA after the prime minister was so vocal about their dealings with the former government.

As we reflect on our hopes that things would be different with this government, we often wonder, “what a difference a year makes.” Too much has changed, yet, so much remains the same.

Although the government has changed, Bahamians are still expected to settle for a bowl of porridge while millions of dollars in exempted taxes and concessions are given away.

Ownership

Worse, while we know there is zero chance of there being any Bahamian ownership or profit sharing opportunities - and little to no local presence at the executive level of this property - we also have to settle for what wreaks to be foul play in CCA living up to the Heads of Agreement.

While the prime minister will be, yet again, late to the party in voicing his concerns on this matter, we wonder which course of action will be taken and how forthright is the government going to be with the Bahamian people.

The Bahamian people are beyond fed up with the patronizing speeches from members of the government on matters where we’d much rather have a dose of honest, plain speaking – especially from the prime minister (no pun intended).

Moreover, we would like to know what the benefits of this deal with CCA are. Is it just the same old script – jobs – most of which will be occupied by line staff when the resort opens?

Is that the best a government in 2018 can offer its people – a nearly 50-year old model that is no longer sustainable?

It is absolutely maddening that forward thinking in this regard escapes those we call our leaders.

While this government did not negotiate this deal, just as they so vigilantly went on their conquest to expose the former government’s acts of malfeasance and irresponsible government spending, the Bahamian people have the same expectation for them on this deal.

Claims that site inspections have not been carried out since last year are unacceptable from this administration.

Therefore, in the shortest period possible, we expect to hear from the responsible parties to provide clarity on what is taking place at The Pointe.

Additionally, we want to know how CCA - a serial bad actor - will be dealt with for breaching this agreement with the Government of The Bahamas.

It is time for the government to show some spine against China and go to bat for the Bahamian people. Is it not the people’s time?