Breezes Gets In On The Wellness Craze

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

BEGINNING next Monday, SuperClubs Breezes on Cable Beach will be transformed into a wellness retreat filled with exercise activities, culinary workshops, healthy behaviour challenges and more.

In conjunction with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation naming 2018 "The Year of Wellness and Rejuvenation," Breezes Bahamas is teaming up with Crunch Fitness and Dr Rachel Goldman from New York City to host its first on-site Wellness Week that runs from April 23-27.

The five days at the resort will also feature discussions about healthy lifestyle choices, beach yoga, Caribbean rhythms dancing, and Zumba classes, plus more adventurous options like flying Pilates and trapeze conditioning.

All classes are taught by licenced instructors and vary in level of difficulty. A "healthy eating" break featuring exotic fruits and nutritious snacks will follow each session. The resort hopes for participation both from tourists and locals.

According to Hedda Smith, sales manager at SuperClubs Breezes, the resort aims to create a wellness craze while also inspiring its guests to take on more healthy habits.

"The Caribbean Tourism Organisation names 2018 'The Year of Wellness and Rejuvenation'. In keeping with this theme, Breezes wanted to celebrate and be a part of the wellness craze. We wanted to bring this healthy way of life to our guests by transforming our resort into a wellness retreat with a full programme of daily group exercises, culinary workshops, discussions on mindfulness and making healthy life choices," she said.

Between sessions, retreat guests can attend cooking demonstrations led by Breezes Executive Chef Nigel Clarke. The ambiance of rejuvenation will be felt throughout the property with smoothie stations available in the Resort's Banana Boat, chilled eucalyptus towels in the lobby and mini massages provided by Blue Mahoe Spa. Upon check-in. guests will receive swag bags with surprise wellness treats.

Wellness Week is open to all interested persons. And for those who have always wanted to start a programme, yoga, meditation and Zumba are just a few of stress-free options that will be offered, said Mrs Smith.

"We hope to continue our Wellness Week and make it an annual, fun, exciting way for our guests to enjoy their visit. Something for them to look forward to - after-all, travel and exercise have been proven to relieve stress, so what better way than to offer both to our guests.

In addition to the Wellness Week, Breezes Resort & Spa has a plethora of land and water activities available to all guests for free. Water activities include ocean paddle boarding, sailing, kayaking, et cetera. For guests who prefer to stay ashore, Breezes has a beach-side jogging track, sand soccer field, rock climbing and a flying trapeze.

"At the end of our Wellness Week we want our guests to leave feeling stress-free, energised, and encouraged to continue the programme at home. We want them to leave having had a beautiful, restful stay at Breezes and to say to themselves, 'looking forward to next year'," said Mrs Smith.