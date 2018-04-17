Going Beyond Dreams

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

Raquel Pinder wants Bahamian women to know that any dream they have can become a reality. And she has been promoting this belief for several years now through her organisation Beauty Beyond Feelings (BBF).

Created to inspire, empower and motivate women through events and community service, BBF has made a name for itself in the Bahamas.

Raquel told Tribune Woman it feels good to have have made such an impact over the years, but there is so much more work to be done. "I feel like I'm never complete. When I'm done with one thing, God gives me something else to work on," she said.

On Saturday, April 21, Raquel will facilitate yet another workshop under the theme "It Can and Will Happen Part 2", to take place at Shipmate Ltd, Claridge Road, beginning at 10am. Presenters will include financial services representative Tashan Smith and business owner Hyly Moss, focusing on the topics such as "advantages and disadvantages of entrepreneurship", and "succeeding in small business." Admission is free.

"The whole idea came from my desire to want to see persons succeed. If I can provide them with the necessary tools from my experience in business and also coach them, they'll make great businessmen and women. I have also put together a workbook that they get to keep which includes basic needs to start up a business. This is another way I want to give back to those who do not have it financially but need the information. Those who are serious about getting into business and succeeding will definitely take advantage of this opportunity," said Raquel.

As the owner of her a hairstyling company, Styles By Kelly P, Raquel said she uses her platform to continuously uplift women, to help then feel beautiful and confident.

"Beauty Beyond Feelings is important because there are so many women who are going through so much and don't have an outlet for all the emotions they often hold in. Some of us are up to our necks with bills and have allowed how we feel about these situations to dictate how we act. This movement is that positive change for the Bahamas. We are all about giving back," said Raquel.

She believes workshops like "It Can and Will Happen Part 2" can help people gain better control of their lives, will assist them in weighing the pros and cons of their endeavours and being more effective in planning in general.

When asked about her favourite Beauty Beyond Feelings experience, Raquel said she has enjoyed each and every event, and every year it gets better and better.

"This year we also celebrate our 10th event and we are doing it big. Our event is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, at J-Line Studios, and that event will be free as well. We are excited to team up with other organisations this year to bring about positive change within our communities," said Raquel.