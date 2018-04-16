Headcount Carried Out On Pointe Workforce

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

IN response to growing public concern centred on the workforce make-up of The Pointe, officials have conducted a census of the compound, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes confirmed yesterday.

Inspectors from the Department of Labour, Mr Foulkes said, visited The Pointe on Friday to perform a headcount.

However, he was still unable to say how many Bahamian workers there are to foreign labourers on the project, telling The Tribune yesterday he was awaiting the completion of a report from the census.

This comes the day after Bahamian Contractor’s Association President Leonard Sands said officials must descend on the downtown Nassau project to conduct a physical count of its workers to determine whether the Heads of Agreement is being adhered to.

The Heads of Agreement between CCA and the government states 70 per cent of the workers are supposed to be Bahamian and 30 per cent should be foreign.

This would be the first time the Department of Labour physically checked The Pointe’s Construction site since May 2017.

More than a week ago Tribune photographers monitored who went on to the site and with the exception of three or four Bahamians and a guard at the gates of the development, everyone else appeared to be Chinese.

Previously, this newspaper observed workers on the site in both January and February and it was a similar story. Dozens of Chinese builders walked on to the site every day from a building, which lodges the workers opposite the development, and virtually no Bahamians were anywhere to be seen.