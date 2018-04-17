Archer Accused Of Resisting Arrest

By Nico Scavella

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

SELF-styled activist Omar Archer Sr was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday over allegations he resisted arrest during an incident that took place in the downtown New Providence area two weekends ago.

Archer, hobbling and using crutches to get around, stood before Magistrate Cara Turnquest facing one count each of disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and obscene language stemming from the April 7 incident.

A video of the alleged incident has since been widely circulated on social media, showing Archer seemingly in an altercation with at least one police officer.

It is alleged that around 2.20am on the date in question, while at Goerge/Bay Streets, Archer behaved in a disorderly manner.

It is also alleged that at about 2am, while in the same area, Archer resisted the lawful arrest of Corporal 2989 Barr. It is further alleged that around the same time, he used obscene language “to the annoyance” of Cpl Barr.

Archer pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. The matter was adjourned to May 7 for trial.

Archer, who was not in custody prior to the start of his arraignment, was granted $500 bail with one surety. He is represented by attorney Maria Daxon.