Man Shot After Throwing Rock At Police Car And Charging With Cutlass

A POLICE officer shot a man who threw a rock into his car’s windshield before charging at him with a cutlass.

According to police, the incident occurred before 5pm Monday.

The officer was driving on Albury Street in Chippingham when he saw a man armed with a cutlass and a rock standing in the street. The officer approached the man, who threw the rock at his windshield and broke it before charging at him with the cutlass.

The officer, “in fear for his life,” fired his service weapon, wounding the man in the leg. The man is in hospital in stable condition, police said.