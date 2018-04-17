Post Office Move

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IF it is the people’s time, the needs of the people should be considered by the FNM government. Everybody knows that it makes no sense to put the main post office on Gladstone Road. That location is too far and not convenient for Bahamians and tourists alike.

The government can rent a temporary place in a central location and either rebuild the post office on East Street or in some other central location. Do not put it in the old Phil’s building, FNM government. Why aren’t you listening to the voice of the people? So many ordinary Bahamians have to get to the post office every day.

You ministers have cars but many people do not. That is a long ride for picking up mail. I have a car and cannot see myself riding all the way out there to conduct business. What about the tourists who also need to use the post office? If you continue to ignore the voice of the people the people will dismiss you. Listen to the people who put you all in your offices.

A BAHAMIAN VOICE

Nassau,

April 15, 2018.