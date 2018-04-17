Sewer Leak Delays Eastern Road Work

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister yesterday attributed the most recent delays in the Eastern Road roadworks to “a sewer leak from a private residence”.

“It is not our fault, but we have to deal with it,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

Resurfacing work on Eastern Road began nearly two weeks ago and was originally scheduled to finish yesterday.

On Sunday night, Mr Bannister promised he would hold utility companies accountable for the “embarrassing” delays on such a busy road which he said he pushed the finish date back to the end of this week.

Previous issues that have impacted the project include Water and Sewerage Corporation works and BTC lines that had to be repaired.

Yesterday, Mr Bannister said: “Today (Tuesday) Bahamix paved approximately 1,000 feet on both sides of the Eastern Road, leaving a portion of road from the Montagu foreshore to the traffic lights to be paved.

“In the process of paving, our crews noticed the seepage of sewerage. Upon close inspection they noted that the Dick’s Point sewerage pipes were leaking.

“Crews excavated approximately ten feet of road so as to have access to the sewerage lines and effect repairs. Once those repairs are completed they will complete the paving exercise.”

The delays mean motorists will continue to endure detours and delays probably until about the end of the week - if nothing else goes wrong.