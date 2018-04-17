Three Accused In Separate Murder Cases

By Nico Scavella

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE men between the ages of 26 and 32 were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with two separate murders that took place earlier this month.

Dennis Mather and Dameko Morley, both of Lincoln Boulevard, and Jerome Johnson of Acklins Street, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain each charged with murder stemming from two incidents, one on April 9, the other on April 11.

It is alleged that on April 9, the two of them – Morley, 28, and Mather, 26 – murdered Kenneth Heastie.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm on April 9, a man was standing in front off his his home on Homestead Avenue off Homestead Street, when a black Nissan March pulled up.

Two men armed with firearms got out of the vehicle and opened fire in the man’s direction, shooting him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Mather and Morley were not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Prior to the closure of their arraignment, however, Mather told the deputy chief magistrate that he was the victim of police brutality at the hands of Officer 2735 Miller.

Mather claimed the officer, whom he repeatedly pointed to in court, allegedly “busted” his lip, and up to the time he was brought down to the Magistrate’s Court complex, that officer allegedly kept poking him in his head and chest in an antagonising manner.

Meanwhile, Ian Cargill, Morley’s attorney, said his client has been trying to see Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel since Saturday, April 14, due to his experiencing chest pains from being stomped about his chest by police.

However, Mr Cargill said his client’s requests were never obliged. Mr Cargill further claimed his client was punched by officers and suffocated with a plastic bag.

The deputy chief magistrate noted the submissions by Mather and Mr Cargill before adjourning their matter to June 13 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and the two were remanded into custody until that time. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, Johnson was alleged to have murdered Gordon Newbold on April 11.

According to reports, shortly before 11am on that date, a man was standing in front of a building on Acklins Street when a silver coloured vehicle pulled up.

A man, armed with a firearm, got out of the vehicle and shot him before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Johnson was not required to enter a plea to the charge. His case was adjourned to June 13 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment to the Supreme Court. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that date.

He also has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.