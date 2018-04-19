Burrows Takes Top Radial Class Honours In Junior Laser Nationals, Higgins Wins 4.7 Class

THE 2018 Bahamas Junior Laser National Championship, hosted by the Nassau Yacht Club April 14-15, took place on Montagu Bay in heavy winds measuring 18 to 22 knots. A total of 14 boats competed with teams from Harbour Island, Grand Bahama and New Providence enjoying the challenge of sailing in a “blow”.

Coming into this weekend, Burrows was the favourite in the Laser Radial Class (most advanced group) after his stellar performance the previous week in the Sir Durward Knowles Junior National Regatta in Grand Bahama where he won Top Junior Sailor in The Bahamas.

In this event (Bahamas Laser Junior Nationals) Burrows took first place overall in the Radial Class, winning all five races in the series.

By doing this he has earned the right to represent The Bahamas in July at the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships - the most prestigious junior sailing event in the world, to be held this year in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA.

Tyler McSweeney and Robbie Carey took second and third place respectively in the Radial class. These two sailors as well as Burrows are students at St Andrew’s School and members of the Nassau Yacht Club and Bahamas National Sailing School. In similar fashion Joshua Higgins from Harbour Island won the Laser 4.7 Class by taking first place in all five races.

He has just started racing the 4.7 and has put to practice sailing skills he has learned in racing the Optimist Dinghy and Sunfish over the last number of years. Ben Derbyshire from Nassau was second and Logan Major from Harbour Island third.

Congratulations to all the sailors and a special thank you to the Nassau Yacht Club for hosting this event and again to the Bahamas National Sailing School junior programme sponsors KPMG, JS Johnson, Rotary Club of East Nassau, Bahamas Ferries, Odyssey Aviation, Bahamas Maritime Authority, Graham Thompson & Co, Cable Bahamas & Cable Cares, Bahamas Olympic Committee, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and Ministry of Sports.

“It is through your support that we will see The Bahamas competing again in the Olympics and hopefully bringing home the gold”, according to a press release.