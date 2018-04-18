Chipman Wants Probe Of Fake News Stories

By Rashad Rolle
Tribune Staff Reporter
CENTREVILLE MP Reece Chipman moved a motion in the House of Assembly yesterday to establish separate select committees to investigate fake news and whether the country is maximising its natural resources.
He called these “motions of sovereignty”.
Last year, Mr Chipman was a victim of social media rumours that some characterised as fake news.
His statements in the House yesterday came weeks after he was fired by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis as chairman of the Antiquities Monuments & Museum Corporation (AMMC).
He said: “At this stage in The Bahamas I believe it is important for us as Bahamians and for our children, those that are unborn, to identify with the spirit of sovereignty. The first motion would be for a select committee to investigate deliberate online falsehoods, nowadays termed fake news which has an indirect way of impacting and directing our culture. The committee will take submissions from the public and hold public hearings to gather feedback before reporting to the Parliament.
“There is a high risk of fake news that interferes even with our main economic engine and industry such as tourism and financial services. Disseminating these falsehoods, particularly if its done covertly, attacks the very heart of democracy by preventing constructive discourse.
“The second motion I intend to move will deal with our natural resources. I believe we must be deliberate with our intent to protect the natural beauty and maximise the natural resources gifted to us by our almighty God. We must consider a select committee to consider how we can better protect and utilise our natural resources, aragonite, oil, sun, wind, sand and sea for the maximum benefit of our people.
“The select committee should investigate, examine and review existing royalties and valuations received and being received for our natural resources such as aragonite, sand and our seabeds. These are already line items in our revenue budget so there is a starting point. If lives are to be enriched, if there are to be better schools, affordable healthcare and reduced criminal activity it should be done for the benefit, not for the capital interest of a few, but for the sovereign interest of the many.”
Parliament must unanimously support the establishment of a select committee, according to law.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
What is fake news?????? ........ In the Bahamas we call that gapseed.
The politicians have mastered the art of "truth" to the point where they manipulate the national psyche to believe their POV - Miseducation and lack of cellphone courtesy ..... coupled with the irresponsible and dramaful use of social media as a pasttime has wreaked havoc on this present society ........ smh
BTC and ALIV must be held responsible for this just as much as the drug dealers, numbers bosses and rum barons ........ porn, social media, drugs and numbers are the modern day VICES of the Bahamas.
Dawes 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Why not hold the person who is doing all those things responsible. We don't hold the Motor Dealers responsible if someone crashes a car, so we shouldn't hold BTC or ALIV responsible for what people do online. Unless you want us to be like Cuba where you are only allowed to do and say what they want (as a note you wouldn't be able to comment on here if we did).
TalRussell 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Comrade Chippie, still young but in time as you mature in game fake politics to learn anything unanimously supported and passed by the peoples honourble house of assembly - is never going be in best interests constitutional rights and pocket books poor and near poor people..... of which Centreville has an abundance of.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
So much FAKE NEWS was around about the PLP and Mr: Christie. So what is wrong with it now, if it was all right then?? fake news or just plain lies. What is the difference??
It appears Trump invented the term. and he himself perfects the saying.
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, one quickly senses the number of purveyors of fakery written into many posting on these hereto Tribune blog pages..... making it hard readers differentiate truth from spin, lies and outright attempts continue the deceit 91,409 voting red 10th May 2017.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
He wants to know where the money is / involved / going / etc. with respect to our natural resources? Man oh man. He mussie ain't know who is run dem rackets. I gotta watch my eye on the Thursday paper - muddo.
Wonder why Minnis and the senior politicians dem ain't school him that there are certain things that Bahamians simply are not allowed to know. Like finances in and out of consolidated fund, and ting like dat. Ya pay ya tax, ink ya fingah, and shut ya mout. Das Bahamianhood.
John 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
There were obituaries and death announcements for Mrs. Laura Bush days befor she died. There was news in social media most of the week that World War 3 had started. And a few Elections ago there I was news that the prime minister and several members of the cabinet had been shot and killed. And remember when Lynden Pindling use to assign the defense force officers to guard BEC lines and the main pumping stations st WSC during elections? Well it is or was all what is called fake news. Back in the day it was called ‘the grapevine ‘ or ‘gap seed’. Because every time there was a gap, someone planted a seed. So how do you put controls on this activity then? Without stifling freedom of speech and without handcuffing the legitimate press to the point that every news story is confirmed 100% before the presses start to roll? What about tabloids like the national enquirer and others that knowing prints false news but had hundreds of thousands of readers who consume and digest then regurgitate whatever they print? And with the advances in technology fake news hits the public faster than real news and it comes in so many forms. It’s like the new US $100 Dollar bill. Everyone says it looks ‘so fake.’ But when they get hit with a counterfeit note they say , ‘ But it looks so real.’
