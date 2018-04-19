Franco Gets Official Offer From The Rebels

A SECOND Bahamian basketball talent could be headed to Oxford Mississippi this fall to join one of the basketball programmes at the prestigious Southeastern conference university.

Prep basketball star Franco Miller Jr received an official offer from the Rebels yesterday, and immediately became the biggest programme to offer the 6’2” guard this recruiting season.

Miller’s play thus far has attracted official offers from Hofstra University, Towson University, Montana State University, the University of Wyoming, St Bonaventure University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. There are also several other programmes that have expressed interest.

His announcement came just over a week after another Grand Bahama native, Yolett McPhee-McCuin, was introduced as the head coach of the Ole Miss Women’s basketball programme.

Miller’s latest honour was being named to the roster for the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic, popularly referred to as the Iverson Classic.

The event goes into its second year on April 21 with a mission to be the most competitive All American game in the country.

In his lone season with Crestwood Prep in Toronto, Canada, Miller led the Lions to the National Preparatory Association playoffs. He averaged 21.8 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season and was named a First Team All-Star during the league’s tournament finale.

The 2018 Iverson Classic will feature two teams comprised of the country’s most talented prospects. Team Loyalty features standouts like UCLA Commit Shareef O’Neal, Kentucky Commit Immanuel Quickley, UNC Commit Nassir Little and Syracuse Commit Darius Bazley.

Team Loyalty will face Team Honour which features Anfernee Simons, LSU Commit Nazreon Reid, Mississippi State Commit Reggy Perry and more. Team Honour also features the most high profile appearance for Georgetown commit and internet phenomenon Mac Mcclung, who recently surpassed Allen Iverson’s all time Virginia scoring record.

“These young guys are the future,” said Iverson, who is a co-founder of the event along with businessman Jai Manselle and grassroots basketball veteran Bobby Bates. “I’m proud to have every single one of them here.”

Team Loyalty will be coached by NBA champion Stephen Jackson and Wesleyan Christian head coach Keith Gatlin. Team Honour will be coached by 14-year NBA veteran Larry Hughes and Christian Brothers College High School head coach Justin Tatum. Tatum is also the father to 2017 NBA Draft pick Jayson Tatum.

The 2018 Iverson Classic Weekend will tip off on Thursday (today), April 19 with a day of events, including Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout and more.

The final event will be the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic All American Game on Saturday, April 21.