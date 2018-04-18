Prison Doctor Says Suspect Had Multiple Injuries

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PRISON doctor testified in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that there were multiple injuries on one of three men accused of the double murder and armed robbery of a Deadman’s Reef couple in Grand Bahama that were possibly consistent with his allegations of police brutality.

Dr Hasting Johnson travelled to Freeport to give evidence in the trial of Devaughn Hall, Paul Belizaire, and Kevin Dames. They are three of five men initially arrested following the murders of Barry and Sheena Johnson on September 12, 2015, at their triplex apartment in Deadman’s Reef, West Grand Bahama. The couple’s truck and set of keys were also stolen.

Hall, who was fingered in court as the shooter and instigator of the armed robbery, has decided to remain silent and not give evidence during the trial.

Jethlyn Burrows, the attorney for Hall, questioned Dr Johnson about the accused’s condition on arrival at the prison.

According to Dr Johnson, one of three doctors on staff at the prison, Hall had injuries that were possibly consistent with allegations of him being beaten while in police custody.

The man was examined by a doctor after being transferred from Freeport by police to the prison in New Providence.

Hall also had been admitted to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital on September 21, 2015, after complaining of pain and being beaten about the body by police while in custody in Freeport.

Dr Johnson noted that Hall had a swollen left ankle, bruising to his left hand and wrist, resulting in reduced mobility of the wrist, and bruising on his scrotums and buttocks.

He said the patient had been treated with two litres of IV fluid and later discharged from the hospital, and prescribed Motrin for pain, Lyrica for nerve pain, a muscle relaxer, and some antacid.

In an official medical report to the commissioner of police, Dr Johnson said he had diagnosed Hall’s condition as “tentative body trauma” while in police custody in Grand Bahama.

Dr Johnson said that he saw Hall on multiple occasions in October and November 2015 while at the prison.

On the occasion of October 19, 2015, he reported that Hall had been diagnosed with acute gastritis and a urinary tract infection. The defendant, he said, had also complained of ankle pain and numbness in his left foot, which was darker in colour. He said that an ultrasound showed no fracture in the ankle.

Ms Burrows asked Dr Johnson what routinely happens when inmates are first brought to the prison.

The doctor said inmates are seen by a medical team which examines the inmate and takes his vitals, and a blood sample to screen for any possible medical conditions.

Attorney Geoffrey Farquharson asked Dr Johnson how many doctors are on staff and inmates at the prison.

Dr Johnson noted that there are three doctors and 1,700 inmates.

Mr Farquharson said: “You are the last line of defence for persons if they are abused in custody; I put it to you that you have a duty as a doctor to carefully determine how persons present evidence consistent with being abused in custody?”

Dr Johnson agreed with counsel.

Mr Farquharson asked: “The injuries sustained by Hall are consistent with being beaten in custody?”

“It is one possibility,” replied the doctor.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Neil Brathwaite asked Dr Johnson about the injury to Hall’s ankle.

“Can you give possible causes for such an injury?”

Dr Johnson said there were many reasons as to how trauma can be caused to the ankle.

“A person can twist it, or an object can be applied to it,” he said.

“If he gets a swelling would it mean anyone had hit him?”

“No,” the doctor replied.

Mr Brathwaite then asked if bruising to Hall’s wrist and hand could have been caused by the application of tight handcuffs. Dr Johnson said, “yes.”

The prosecutor also asked whether abrasions to the scrotums, neck, and shoulders of Hall could have been caused by scratching. The doctor agreed that it could.

“Dr Johnson do you know if Devaughn Hall was beaten?” Mr Brathwaite asked.

“No, not at all,” replied Dr Johnson.

During re-examination, Ms Burrows asked Dr Johnson if her client’s injuries are consistent with the nature of someone being beaten, and Dr Johnson said that it is a possibility.