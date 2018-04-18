Show Us $200m Corruption

EDITOR, The Tribune.

SO how did or where did the $200m corruption come from?

Just in Civil Service? If so all Audits carried out by the Auditor General were totally useless over the past years….

Dr Hon Hubert Minnis forgets he was then Leader of Opposition also the Chair of Finance Committee of the House.

If his figure is correct then we have to see across the board an investigation of every single Civil Servant with an audit of their personal finances - the homes they live in and own - investments, businesses they own - vehicles - boats and their travel - only then will I be satisfied.

The blame will lie fully and totally on the Prime Minister - he stated that there was a corruption level of $200m so if he is wrong he has to give a national apology and probably correctly resign you can’t make such a statement without facts - speculation is not acceptable.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

April 17, 2018.