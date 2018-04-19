Top Junior Tennis Players On Tour

THREE of the Bahamas’ top junior tennis players continue their tour of tournaments throughout the Caribbean this spring.

Jacobi Bain, Sydney Clarke and Donte Armbrister are currently in both the girls and boys main draw at the CO Williams Barbados Junior International 2018 in Bridgetown Barbados.

Clarke, who is seeded No. 3 in the tournament, was the first on the court and defeated Payton Saca of the United States 6-1, 6-2.

Armbrister advanced with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over hometown favourite Curt Seifert of Barbados.

Jacobi Bain was defeated by Blu Baker (3rd seed) of Great Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Clarke teamed up with Gabrielle Leslie of Barbados and the pair won 7-5, 6-4 over Karin Hamilton and Genevieve Queenville of Canada.

Armbrister and Bain have partnered in doubles, however the results of their first round match against Andy Zhu of Canada and Romani Mayers of Barbados was unavailable up to press time last night.

The tournament continues through Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Barbados, the trio participated in the ITF Trinity Cup 2018 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Armbrister opened with a tough three-set win over Romani Mayers of Barbados 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. He lost in the second round against Zvonko Bencedic of Great Britain 2-6, 2-6.

Bain lost his opening round in three sets against Gabriel Hurtado of Columbia 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Armbrister teamed with Christopher Heck of Canada in doubles to score a straight sets win against Bain and Jiri Krouzek 6-4, 6-2. Armbrister and Heck lost in the quarter-final to Bencedic and Rafael Grovas of Puerto Rico 6-3, 6-2.

Clarke won her singles match in the opening round, 6-0, 6-0 over Jade Tom Yew of Trinidad and Tobago. In the second round she lost to Sandra Alonso of Spain 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. In doubles play, Clarke teamed with Kriti Williams of the United States to advance to the semi-final.

In round one they won 6-4, 6-1 over Ana Sofia Jaramillo of Curacao and Gabrielle Leslie of Barbados. In round two, they won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 over Yin Lee Assang of Trinidad and Tobago and Chloe Weeks of Barbados.

Their run came to an end in the semi-finals with a 6-0, 4-6 [10-7] loss to Jackeline Lopez of the United States and Remika Ohashi of Japan.