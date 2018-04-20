Ian Ferguson: Inspiring Our Men In The Workplace

THE number of productive, engaged male employees in the Bahamian workforce has been declining rapidly for some years. Somehow, in the span of two generations, women have replaced men in most professional fields of endeavour. From medicine to education, banking and senior levels of government, women seem to have exerted their dominance, and they often far outnumber the men. What is most disheartening, though, is that men seem detached and disinterested in comparison to women when it comes to making a meaningful contribution. The tides have truly turned.

Some in the fields of psychology and sociology point to the almost century-long surge in women's rights and activism as one of the leading reasons for the shift. Gender equality movements and legislation have taken root throughout most of the developed world. Since women entered into the mainstream workforce after World War II (with the traditionalist-veteran generation), they have been making consistent strides. Mothers and fathers have frequently told their daughters there are literally no limitations or barriers prohibiting what they can be, what they can achieve or how far they can go.

In our Bahamian context, many blame the 'drug culture' for the decline in male productivity and those seeking a decent living by contributing to family and society life. The widespread trafficking of drugs since the 1970s, some argue, created a false sense of hope in the hearts and minds of more than one generation of Bahamian men who bought into the lie that success in life had shortcuts and could come as easy as one good 'drop'.

The question that must be answered by the corporate community at large is: What can we do to keep our young men motivated and engaged at work? How do we inspire a generation of boys to want more, and to believe in their ability to serve alongside women in every field of work?

Here are a few male-supporting suggestions the Bahamian businesses can consider:

1. Offer scholarships

for boys

Every company should have a special fund to support underprivileged young men wanting to complete some tertiary level education.

2. Male Mentoring

Initiatives

Most companies can identify a few 'good' men who can serve as community mentors to marginalised youth. With many homes still operating without a responsible male figure, it is vitally important that a well-coordinated effort to support manhood-development is created.

3. Training and seminars

for men

Developing men through personal and professional training sessions proves valuable in building capacity, and affirming the gifts and talents of men. Developing a stronger sense of achievement and accomplishment of men in the workplace, and pressing them to return to the mode of learning, can transfer to their homes.

4. Forgetting the past

Many men have struggled in their youth, personally and professionally. These struggles have resulted in criminal records and stained reputations. We need to develop a society that is prepared to forgive and coach men back to good health and wholeness.

Pharoah and Herod's plots to exterminate the male seed in scripture would have ultimately led to the genocide of the entire race. No one benefits when men are left out of the workplace success equation. We must all do our part to make men strong again.

• NB: Ian R. Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities.

He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.