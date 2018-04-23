Btc Failure

EDITOR, The Tribune.
I am perturbed, to say the least, by the service I have received today (4/16/2018) from BTC! I consider myself an exemplary customer as I do not complain and I give this service provider the benefit of the doubt! As a matter of fact, I had recently refused to give Aliv a chance but after today’s experience I am converted to Aliv.
Fast forward to my issue: I went into BTC Mall branch today to enquire about the Samsung S9. I have an account balance of $400 plus sitting on my account. I enquired if I was able to use this balance towards the purchase of a new phone; however, the manager advised that I was unable to as she walked and talked to me on her way out the door (RUDE)!
I had to then tow customer service line to enquire if I were to close my account same day, would I be able to have my funds returned to me.
The customer service rep informed me that was impossible and I would lose my money as the funds can only be used towards an outstanding bill. So now, I am stuck between a rock and a hard place!
I need the URCA or someone at BTC to help me!
PROSPECTIVE ALIV
CUSTOMER
Nassau,
April 16, 2018.
Comments
OMG 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
Unbelievable company. Bills 2 months behind. Cut you off even if your credit limit exceeds the amount owed by $500 and raised the rate of $19.99 to $29.99 without my consent and now have raised it again to $59,99 without my consent or informing me. Bloody shambles.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Does ALIV work in Eleuthera???? ........ Is it a viable alternative????
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID