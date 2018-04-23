Btc Failure

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am perturbed, to say the least, by the service I have received today (4/16/2018) from BTC! I consider myself an exemplary customer as I do not complain and I give this service provider the benefit of the doubt! As a matter of fact, I had recently refused to give Aliv a chance but after today’s experience I am converted to Aliv.

Fast forward to my issue: I went into BTC Mall branch today to enquire about the Samsung S9. I have an account balance of $400 plus sitting on my account. I enquired if I was able to use this balance towards the purchase of a new phone; however, the manager advised that I was unable to as she walked and talked to me on her way out the door (RUDE)!

I had to then tow customer service line to enquire if I were to close my account same day, would I be able to have my funds returned to me.

The customer service rep informed me that was impossible and I would lose my money as the funds can only be used towards an outstanding bill. So now, I am stuck between a rock and a hard place!

I need the URCA or someone at BTC to help me!

PROSPECTIVE ALIV

CUSTOMER

Nassau,

April 16, 2018.