0

Btc Failure

As of Monday, April 23, 2018

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am perturbed, to say the least, by the service I have received today (4/16/2018) from BTC! I consider myself an exemplary customer as I do not complain and I give this service provider the benefit of the doubt! As a matter of fact, I had recently refused to give Aliv a chance but after today’s experience I am converted to Aliv.

Fast forward to my issue: I went into BTC Mall branch today to enquire about the Samsung S9. I have an account balance of $400 plus sitting on my account. I enquired if I was able to use this balance towards the purchase of a new phone; however, the manager advised that I was unable to as she walked and talked to me on her way out the door (RUDE)!

I had to then tow customer service line to enquire if I were to close my account same day, would I be able to have my funds returned to me.

The customer service rep informed me that was impossible and I would lose my money as the funds can only be used towards an outstanding bill. So now, I am stuck between a rock and a hard place!

I need the URCA or someone at BTC to help me!

PROSPECTIVE ALIV

CUSTOMER

Nassau,

April 16, 2018.

More like this story

Comments

OMG 17 hours, 21 minutes ago

Unbelievable company. Bills 2 months behind. Cut you off even if your credit limit exceeds the amount owed by $500 and raised the rate of $19.99 to $29.99 without my consent and now have raised it again to $59,99 without my consent or informing me. Bloody shambles.

1

sheeprunner12 3 hours, 21 minutes ago

Does ALIV work in Eleuthera???? ........ Is it a viable alternative????

0

Sign in to comment