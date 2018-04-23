‘Judge Me On Five Years, Not One’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he is not disappointed by a recent poll showing Bahamians are increasingly dissatisfied with his government.
Reacting yesterday on his return from trips to Peru and the United Kingdom, Dr Minnis said: “If you look at every poll throughout the world…government usually loses (political) capital throughout the first year. That’s accepted; that’s standard. Let’s look at why. Governments make promises and commitments. Government and the people expectations are high and I accept that, but you put me in office for five years, I can’t do it in year one and that’s the expectation and because it’s not done in one year you would expect there would be some degree of disgruntledness, that’s normal.
“However, what we stated we will do, we will deliver and you will see that number going up and the PLP going down. I don’t know how low they can go; I don’t know where they’re at now.”
The poll by marketing and research firm Public Domain showed that since last year’s general election, there has been a 28 per cent increase in the number of Bahamians who are dissatisfied with the government. Meanwhile, the number of Bahamians generally satisfied with the administration has decreased by 18 per cent.
The poll was conducted from March 15 to April 7 and relied on a random, weighed sample of 1,000 Bahamians. It came as the administration prepares to mark its one year anniversary on May 10.
Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, when asked recently about the poll results, admitted the government’s communication efforts have been inadequate but said the poll won’t prompt the administration to change course.
“At the end of the day it isn’t going to affect what we are focused on doing,” Mr Turnquest said recently. “We recognise that Bahamians have suffered, continue to suffer a slow turnaround and we understand we have a job to do. We’re focused on that job and we will make improvements that are necessary and hopefully at the end of the day in four years from now they will see, touch and feel the result of the work we do and it will be demonstrably clear that this period is just a rebuilding, a planning period for what is to come.”
Comments
joeblow 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
When he was in Opposition he judged the former gov't on every decision they made. Why should the Bahamian people not extend the same courtesy to him?
Stop whining and do your job!
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Our country is in a deep enough hole as it is and this oaf wants four more years of deepening the hole without hearing us complain about his arrogance and gross incompetence ! Is he for real !!
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
I'm judging you on 6 years of failure. 5bywars as a failed opposition leader and 1 year as a failed PM....
From dead as a door knob Freeport so don't even try to say different.
stillwaters 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Please........I started judging the last government from day one, and this government needs the same judgement. Why should they be exempt? No place for any government to rest their lazy heads. DO YOUR WORK!!!!!!
John 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
So he's saying, 'It ain't over 'til the Fat Lady sings" Where is she anyway? LBT
athlete12 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
The people don't expect an instant turn around, they expect transparency. You made the promises and we need constant updates because you said PM, Bahamians have suffered and continue to suffer.
I'll say this he cant have another year like this. Oban is enough to stain the whole 5 years. I don't mind all the lay off because we all know there are workers in government that literally do nothing. So put the money some where else just tell us where.
John 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Apparently Minnis is following the British way of governing where everything is subjective and decision making is long and drawn out, compared to the US where government is by objectives: Decide what you want to do, figure out how to do it then JUST DO IT.not to worry about the consequences...leave that for the future governent to worry about
John 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
And based on Minnis' estimation of 500 million being lost annually by the government, due to corruption, how much has that figure been reduced in the past 11 and a half months of the minni's FNM government and how much will that be reflected in the net budget and borrowing?
licks2 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
What a jokey group of comments. . .my my. . .is this the best we can offer in contributions for a better Bahamas?? No wonder the powers that be are ignoring yall. . .
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Too much damage could be done. From day one, for example, people said loudly that the FS appointed was simply not qualified for the position. It had nothing to do with whether he was a nice man or if he was likeable, it was too critical a position, requiring specific knowledge and experience gained from functioning in a finance or economics role at a high level. He did not have that. It was obvious. There was no need to wait fuve years to see IF things would get better. We've thus wasted an entire year of junior staff being frustrated wondering why they're working hard if an unqualified person can be placed above them and international organizations frustrated because they cannot conduct effective dialogue with someone who just does not understand the area. There's no need to wait.
The PM has told us he can't appoint a Chief Justice because of BEC, BEC just happen last Thursday, we knew we would need a new Chief Justice from May 11 2017. Sometimes there are just basic incompetencies that cannot be overcome or the individual refuses to overcome. In spite of telling us about all the missteps, they continue to make missteps and with attitude too
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Also, nobody asked or expected you to fix everything in one year. What people wanted was a comprehensive plan. Fir you to tell us, what you would be doing, when it would start/complete and how much you expected it to cost. We also expected to get periodic updates maybe once a quarter on the progress. If the environment changed as it will, how does it affect the plan timeline and costs? That's all people asked for. And got all kinds of flack for asking for a plan. "They just get in". DAguilar-" what's all this talk about a plan?", You've been in a whole year, that's long enough for a well thought out five year plan.
joeblow 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Their manifesto is their plan, but still struggle and clueless!
ThisIsOurs 51 minutes ago
Yeah so I heard, it only confirms that they don't know what a plan is. You get more thought and details in the annual budget of a medium sized corporation, they're dealing with the plan for an entire country.
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I quiet cause i hear Omar Archer leg got broke.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
What will The Bahamas South of Exuma judge Minnis on by 2022????? ........ That there are more than 1000 people left on ALL of these islands?????
bogart 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Didnt Archer jump outta da window before??? Is it da same leg broken?? Just hope he aint he know somebody to get him strait an a bed at da hospital.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID