Prime Minister Shrugs Off Criticism Of Delegation Size

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was dismissive yesterday over criticism of the size of the delegation which accompanied him on trips to Peru and the United Kingdom.

As Dr Minnis travelled in recent weeks, critics took to social media to attack the government, with some creating memes lambasting his so-called “Gussie Mae” delegation, a colloquial term for overweight.

He suggested he was unmoved by criticism.

“You’ll always have criticism,” he said at a press briefing at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“One thing I’ve learned, when I was head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Princess Margaret Hospital, I always told all heads below me, I say if ever you pleasing 100 percent of the people you are a weak leader because it means you are bending to each and every one; you cannot. If you do it you are weak. If you are making the correct decision then someone must be upset.”

Regarding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the United Kingdom, Dr Minnis said: “There would have been complaints about the size of my delegation. CHOGM comprised of not just the prime ministers’ meeting; there were a series of several meetings and people presented The Bahamas’ position to try to sell The Bahamas in some form or fashion. There would have been investment meetings for which members of the Chamber of Commerce would have been present and members of my government also; there would’ve been a women’s forum where matters were discussed with respect to women; youth forum and therefore it was essential that youth members from The Bahamas would have been there.”

Asked if Bahamians have too high expectations about what benefits these trips should produce, Dr Minnis said: “The beauty of these particular trips is Bahamians have access to just about everything throughout so now I think they have a better understanding of knowledge of what’s happens at these events so I think you’ll find that people’s view and outlook would be somewhat different.”

Dr Minnis said he met with leaders of Panama, Canada, the United Kingdom and Singapore during his trips. The leader of Panama told him that country’s Copa Airlines is looking to increase its flights to The Bahamas by three while the leader of Singapore agreed to assist this country with technology digitisation, he said. He said he also spoke with US Vice President Mike Pence, requesting assistance in the fight against illegal immigration, though he wouldn’t reveal Mr Pence’s response to his requests.

Dr Minnis has said he would release information about the travels of his Cabinet and the associated costs of the most recent trips, although it remains unclear when the information will be released. He has previously released travel costs associated with a government trip to Texas in the United States.