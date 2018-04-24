A Passage From India

The Bahamas, with immediate effect, will facilitate the entry of Indian nationals who already possess Schengen, USA, UK or Canadian visas, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.
Indian nationals who have Schengen, Canadian, US and UK Visas should be permitted to board the flights and other carriers destined to The Bahamas. They will be issued visas on arrival in The Bahamas.
On arrival, Department of Immigration officers will give them an entry letter to take to the Consular Division for the visa to be issued.
Comments
TalRussell 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
If you suddenly see rash Indian restaurants propping up - you got's visa answer? The largest potential visitor market reach for best return dollars - still remains the Americans. Curious if travel depart must take place from out US only?
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Here we go CEB Bill in effect. Someone lobbied very hard for their personal business interest
