A Passage From India

The Bahamas, with immediate effect, will facilitate the entry of Indian nationals who already possess Schengen, USA, UK or Canadian visas, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.



Indian nationals who have Schengen, Canadian, US and UK Visas should be permitted to board the flights and other carriers destined to The Bahamas. They will be issued visas on arrival in The Bahamas.

On arrival, Department of Immigration officers will give them an entry letter to take to the Consular Division for the visa to be issued.

