Bank Teller ‘Stole’ $49k Off Former Governor General Arthur Hanna

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old bank teller was charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with using his job to steal more than $49,000 from former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna over a six-month period.

Cameron Rolle Jr, of Golden Gates, stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis faced with 27 counts of stealing by reason of employment, which allege he stole some $49,600 from Mr Hanna between October 17, 2017 and April 16 of this year.

Rolle was also charged with one count each of laundering the proceeds of criminal conduct and acquisition of the proceeds of criminal conduct, each concerning the $49,600 he allegedly stole between the dates in question.

Rolle, who was represented by attorney Tonique Lewis, entered a not guilty plea to the charges. The case was adjourned to May 25 for trial.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time or until he applies for bail at the Supreme Court, and is successful in doing so.