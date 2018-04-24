Police Reserves

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I HAVE been a member of the RBDF Reserves for the past thirty-eight years and am currently attached to the north eastern division. The reason as to why I am writing this letter is because, we the hard working Reserve Officers, have not yet received any stipend since January 2018, which would have been payment for the month of December 2017.

A system was being implemented that the funds would be deposited directly to our bank accounts, it is obvious that that procedure did not work.

Our national commandant refuses to a call a meeting and inform the reserve body as to what is going on.

This is very frustrating to some of the reservist, because this is the only income they rely on to help maintain their household, utilities bills and take care of their kids.

Can someone please inform us as to what is going on? Mr Minister of National Security, stop treating the reserves like door mats, we work just as hard, or even harder than some of the career officers. Can someone look into this matter for us, please?

SUPERINTENDENT

Nassau,

April, 2018.