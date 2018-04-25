Animal Cruelty Case

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE case of the man who was killing innocent dogs with his pit bull must be dealt with severely. We in The Bahamas want so badly to be taken seriously by first world countries but this will not happen if we continue to show that we do not care about the well being of living creatures. I read a letter to the editor in which the writer said we should “feel sorry” for the man who encouraged the dog’s death. I totally disagree.

This man should be given jail time and psychological counselling and a fine.

I was disgusted to read that two suspects were let go due to lack of evidence according to the police. Well there was a 3000 dollar reward so I am sure evidence can be acquired.

This sick, vicious, psychopathic act should not be taken lightly! I tried to call the office of the Prime Minister and the Attorney General’s office this week about this matter but the phones rang and rang. I am waiting to hear from the Attorney General on this serious matter. I am a Bahamian who helped to put this government in power and I am getting more disappointments every week concerning the handling of matters by this government.

The police must not stop until the person or persons responsible for this matter are caught and used as an example otherwise children and other sick adults may try to do the same thing.

If the man in the video is allowed to get away with this he may resort to kidnapping children or adults and watch them being killed by this dog for his amusement. Sounds far fetched? I am sure that the women who were abducted and killed by the American serial killer who loitered in parking lots pretending to need help because he was on crutches or wearing a cast, thought it unlikely that they would be killed because they tried to help some one in need.

A high level government official and Bahamians in general must speak out against this act and condemn the individual responsible so that no one else would dare to copy this sick person’s actions!

z

ANIMAL ADVOCATE

Nassau,

April 6, 2018.