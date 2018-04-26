EDITOR, The Tribune.

IS Prime Minister Minnis really serious about climate change and the environment?

His statement recorded by BIS as to his visit to OAS in Peru and following CHOGM PM makes heavy mention of… climate change.

I am presuming much does the Prime Minister know what the introduction and the burning of LNG at BP&L-Clifton will cause?

A considerable increase in CO2 in the air over us…without considering the safety aspects.

Did BEST Commission consult or advise the Prime Minister?

I am sure real Minister and Ministry of Environment – the Ministry with its heart torn out (BEST Commission) – would have quickly advised the Prime Minister. Hey, the Minister is qualified as an environmentalist.

I conclude, therefore, that the Prime Minister in office no longer really cares about our environment or the public safety of residents living within say two-miles of Clifton/BP&L?

C HUMES

Nassau,

April 25, 2018.