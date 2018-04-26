Jewelry Store Raid On Paradise Island

TWO armed thieves robbed a jewelry store on Paradise Island Tuesday night police said.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm.

The thieves, one armed with a firearm, entered the store and held the employees at bay.

They stole an undetermined amount of jewelry before escaping on foot, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 919 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.