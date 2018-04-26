Suits You - Clothing Drive To Help Jobseekers

IN an effort to ensure job seekers in need in New Providence have professional clothing for their next job interview, beginning May 1 - May 5, job recruiting website 242 Jobs will host its first clothing drive in partnership with The Salvation Army.

“Our goal is to provide job seekers in need of professional clothing with two outfits for their next job interview after finding employment online using (our website).

“To meet our goal, donations of gently-used career apparel are needed. We are asking the public and companies to invite their employees to donate clean and gently used professional clothing and accessories for women and men,” a press release from the group said.

All donations can be dropped off between 11am-4pm at the Salvation Army located at 31 Mackey St.