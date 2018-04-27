Ceremony Honours Promoted Correction Officers

COMMISSIONER of Corrections Patrick Wright held a brief ceremony for 103 correctional officers who were recently promoted.

The group included two principal corrections officers and 101 corrections corporals. The newly promoted officers were presented with their letters of promotion by the department’s executive management team.

Commissioner Wright encouraged the officers to continue to strive for excellence in the execution of their duties and to remain positive.

“Each of you has completed your duties as a correctional officer, and satisfied the administration that you are ready to train officers under your charge, while preparing for the next level of advancement. You are now considered to be ‘acting sergeants.’



“Today, you stand among some of the most hardworking, committed, loyal and dedicated men and women who are serving this noble organisation. We are proud of all your accomplishments thus far and we admonish you to continue to demonstrate your ability to lead and organise. More importantly, all of you are part of the organisation’s transition from a punitive facility to a correctional service organisation.”

In closing, Commissioner Wright reminded the officers that they had been trained in best practices, and are well able to assist the organisation with its mandate to reform and rehabilitate.

“To date, all of you have done an excellent job with our primary duties, which is to maintain security while reforming and rehabilitating inmates for re-entry into society, which resulted in zero escapes,” he said.





The promotions took effect from April 1, 2017.