Take-Off For $14m Eleuthera Airport

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

OUTLINING the government’s agenda for Eleuthera’s infrastructural development, Works Minister Desmond Bannister said $14m will be budgeted for a new airport in North Eleuthera.

He was speaking at the Valentine’s Resort and Marina on Harbour Island yesterday during the 6th Eleuthera Business Outlook event.

“…We appreciate the critical needs that are served by the North Eleuthera Airport,” he said. “This airport is rated as a tier one airport with high volumes of air traffic and considerable economic viability. It is a significant port of entry, and has the ability to be self-sustaining. Accordingly, the government is budgeting some $14m to build a new North Eleuthera airport that meets the needs as the touristic and local community.”

He also said the government is budgeting $1.5m to improve docking facilities in Harbour Island.

“We also expect to commission an environmental impact study to ascertain whether a new dock in another location will be permissible,” he said.

More than a month after bad weather forced the closure of the Glass Window Bridge, preventing residents from commuting between connected settlements, Mr Bannister said $2 million will be budgeted to allow for necessary engineering studies for a new bridge.

“I need not tell you that the construction phase in 2019-2021 will be extremely expensive,” he said, adding: “However, a safe, modern causeway will certainly be worth it.”

Mr Bannister has said a new bridge could cost between $30 million to $40 million.

Mr Bannister said: “Some of you may be aware that an integral part of the preliminary thrust of this initiative is for me to lead a team of my ministry’s professionals to visit our island communities throughout the country to review and inspect infrastructure. We want to see the extent of the erosion that is destroying the Russell Island Bridge. We want to experience the rage that impacts the Glass Window Bridge. We want to visit the schools to review their structural integrity. We want to touch the rotting staircase at the Harbour Island Post Office, and to drive on the unpaved roads. We want to speak with residents on the ground in these communities to learn firsthand of their daily challenges with BPL. In that way, we can focus on addressing challenges, prioritizing them and remediating infrastructure in a manner that meaningfully impact people every single day of their lives.”