Travis Munnings Declares For Nba Draft

TRAVIS Munnings has decided to test the professional ranks sooner than expected and become one of hundreds of early entrants to declare for the NBA Draft.

The University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks junior forward made the announcement via social media in an Instagram post from his account.

"You are not like everyone else. The Most High, God has not only handpicked you, he not only chose you, but he set you apart, he made you uncommon," he said. "I would like to thank the Lord for everything he has done. A huge thanks to my coaches, teammates, fans and everyone that supported me on this journey. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft and do not wish to hire an agent at this time."

Munnings just beat out the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NBA Draft, but made the announcement public on Wednesday.

Over 130 players have declared for the draft, including those who have opted not to sign with agents.

The next in the draft process will be the testing and evaluation done at the May 16 NBA combine.

Following the combine, and based on the feedback they receive, underclassmen can decide to remain in the draft and hire an agent or return to school.

The NBA Draft takes place June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Munnings was named a Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Men's College Basketball Team Third-team selection to add to his postseason accolades.

The junior forward averaged 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was previously honoured as Second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and won Sun Belt Player of the Week.

En route to winning Conference Player of the Week honours, Munnings averaged 21 points and 5.5 rebounds while helping ULM to a homecourt sweep over UT Arlington (84-71) and Texas State (79-71). He also made 9-of-21 three pointers (41 per cent) during that two-game stretch.

ULM basketball coach Keith Richard is already looking ahead to the continued growth of the Grand Bahama native as he heads into his senior season. "I had him in and we talked about having a team around him as a senior that can make a run at this championship," Richard said about the team's series of exit interviews.

Munnings led the team in both scoring and rebounding and is a member of the 1,000-point club.

As a freshman, the 6'6" forward averaged 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds and increased those numbers to 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.