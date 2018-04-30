Armed Robbers Hunted By Police

POLICE are looking for the suspects behind two armed robberies that happened Saturday morning.

In the first incident, shortly after 8am, a man was sitting in his vehicle just in front of his home on Denver Street when he was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash before running away.

In the second incident, shortly after 11am, a man armed with a firearm, entered a restaurant on Cox Way off East Street, held employees at bay and robbed the restaurant of an undetermined amount of cash, before fleeing on foot.

Investigations are ongoing.