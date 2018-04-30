Bfsb Takes Insurance Conference 'Captive'

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) attended the annual Risk Management Society (RIMS) conference in a bid to attract external (captive) insurance business.

The RIMS annual conference and exhibition, held from April 16-19, is the key global conference event for the risk management and insurance community. It attracted more than 10,000 delegates, and featured 130 hours of educational sessions.

The BFSB was among hundreds of exhibitors, as it sought to demonstrate the Bahamas' commitment to strengthening its presence as a captive insurance domicile and seek new clients from the risk management and insurance sector.

Representatives from the Insurance Commission were also present. The Bahamas is targeting captive insurance as a means to diversify and grow its financial services industry.