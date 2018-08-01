An Answer For Brave

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Although it was not his intention, Guardian cartoonist Sideburns very effectively provided the answer to Brave Davis’ question about where the money was coming from to buy the Grand Lucayan Hotel in Grand Bahama.

It will come from the money the Government will save by not financing the World Relays and not funding Carnival, as well as other savings made by the current administration after years of wasteful spending and corruption by a profligate PLP.

We are talking about many millions here, including unaccounted for VAT revenue, which will now be far better invested in turning around the economy of Grand Bahama and saving the jobs of hundreds of Bahamians.

That’s a much better deal than wasting millions on “prestigious” events of little or no value to our tourist trade.

Thank you, Sideburns. And thank you too, Dr. Minnis!

HAPPY CAMPER

Nassau,

July 31, 2018