Drone Helps To Locate Stolen Boat

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force tracked and recovered a stolen vessel on Monday morning.

After receiving information from security at Lyford Cay of a 21ft blue and white open-hull pleasure craft being stolen from the Lyford Cay Marina around 3am Monday, a search was immediately conducted by marines from the RBDF Commando Squadron.

The search and recovery exercise later became a joint operation when the Royal Bahamas Police Force informed the RBDF of the craft's location in the Seabreeze area.

The marines, aided by the RBDF's drone, were then deployed to the area.

The stolen craft was spotted by the drone in an isolated area within the Seabreeze Canal where it was recovered by the marines at approximately 11 am. The craft was handed over to police for further investigation.

This is the second stolen vessel recovered by the RBDF for the year. On April 8, quick response by marines attached to the Northern Command in Abaco recovered a stolen vessel found among the marshes of Central Abaco. The pleasure craft was recovered on the same day its owner reported it stolen from Hope Town.

Persons having information on illegal activities occurring within Bahamian waters or coastal areas can report them by calling the RBDF's tip line at 424-9414.