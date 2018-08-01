Funding Needed To Send National Volleyball Team To Cazova Men's Sr Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

ALTHOUGH they are scheduled to travel to Suriname on August 9, head coach Lloyd Davis said it will all depend on whether or not the Bahamas Volleyball Federation receives the funding in order for the men’s national team to participate in the CAZOVA Senior Championships.

The men are hoping to follow on the trail of the women’s national team that competed in their version of the tournament June 28 to July 5.

Unfortunately, the women’s team fell short of winning the bronze medal. The men’s tournament will run August 10-15.

Davis said they have a pretty solid team that could do very well.

“This is the best that I’ve seen the men’s team look for the past couple of years,” Davis said. “They’re comfortable playing with each other and the main thing is for us to get to Suriname so that we can display our talent. We are having some financial challenges and we will have to make a decision by Thursday whether or not we will travel.”

While it costs the federation around $25,000 to travel to Suriname, Davis said the cost for the men is pegged at $29,000 and he’s hoping that they can find the necessary funds to travel.

If the team fails to make the trip, Davis said the federation could be fined about $10,000 and possibly the Bahamas could be banned from competing in one or two upcoming beach and regular volleyball tournaments.

“If we are penalised, we’re not sure when they will allow us to play again,” he said.

“He said the organisers are looking forward to the Bahamas participating, having given them the assurance they will compete. If we decide to pull out because of financial problems, the other teams may decide not to compete.We are going to try our best to see if we can make it,” he added.

Those teams joining host Suriname are Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and Haiti.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the Continental Cup next year.

Looking at the team selected, Davis said they have assembled some of the best players available to compete right now.

• Named to the team are the following players: Jamaal Ferguson, Byron Ferguson, Shonari Hepburn, Renaldo Knowles, Rajahl Moxey, Je’Vaughn Saunders, Tonny Simon, Gaege Smith, Eugene Stuart, Donavan Wilmott, Kyle Wilson and Princtanique Wilson.

“We feel this team can make the Bahamas very proud,” Davis said. “We feel confident that this team can perform very well because it’s one of the best teams we have assembled in a few years. So we hope that we can make the trip because we feel this team can perform very well.”

Also expected to travel with the team is Lanza Miller, who will serve as an official in the tournament.