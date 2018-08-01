Staff And Patients Suffer With No Air Conditioning

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PATIENTS and staff at the Eight Mile Rock Rock Clinic are struggling in extremely hot conditions because of the lack of air-conditioning at the public health facility.

The Tribune has been informed that staff, including doctors, are finding it difficult to work at the clinic which has been without proper functioning air-conditioning units for several months.



In the midst of summer, however, working conditions at the clinic have worsened, according to a staff member who likened the heat inside to a furnace.

According to reports, the units, which are in need of a part, have been out of commission since before January of this year.



“Since the units were installed they never really worked too well, and for months we have been asking for the units to be fixed,” said a worker who wished to remain anonymous.



“The clinic is just too hot; one side is cool, but the area where the doctors work from, and the area for patients is like a furnace – it is very uncomfortable.

“In the cooler months, the condition at the clinic was fine, but, of course, summer is upon us, and it has been horrendous. They keep saying the part is coming and the part ain’t reach yet.”

The Tribune attempted to speak with the hospital administrator but was told she was away on vacation. We were also told the deputy hospital administrator was in a meeting and did not return our calls up to press time.

Attempts to secure comment from Public Hospitals Authority officials in Nassau were unsuccessful.

Just recently, the staff at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre staged a sit-out in protest of unacceptable working conditions due to severe mould infestation in the building.

The workers called on the government to address the problem. The government has commenced mould remediation work and workers are undergoing a medical assessment.

There is also a similar mould problem at the Freeport Post Office.