Inmates To Be Trained At Btvi After Deal Signed

A CONTRACT was signed yesterday to provide 600 inmates and seven officers from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services with training and certification from Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute.

Present at yesterday's signing included National Security Minister Marvin Dames, BTVI President Dr Robert Robertson and Michael Nelson, acting Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country representative for The Bahamas.

Dr Robertson explained while some of the details are still being finalised, the first phase of the programme will be the training of the correctional officers, who will then serve as BTVI adjunct faculty.

"While that's going on, we'll start to set up the exact cohorts and classes based on the needs of the specific students," Dr Robertson said.

The officers' training is scheduled to begin next month.

"That'll take approximately an entire year, but they'll be certified as a... technical and vocational education training instructor, which is very important."

Dr Robertson added the inmates' programme will also start shortly, running on a "parallel basis, using (BTVI's) existing instructors and then we'll supplement them with some of the correctional officers," he said.

"The whole programme only lasts two years. So, we've got a lot of people to run through the system fairly quickly, but we want to do that in a really good, systematic, quality way."

In his remarks, Mr Dames said the "targeted areas" of this training will include electrical installation, carpentry, plumbing, auto mechanics, information technology and garment manufacturing.

"Six of the prison industries will also be upgraded with modernised equipment to support the training initiative," he said.



Mr Dames also said the government is relaunching the IDB's Citizen Security and Justice Programme and applying part of the proceeds of this loan to contract BTVI.

Mr Nelson added this is part of a $3.4m component of the programme, entitled "Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Offenders".

Mr Dames underscored this initiative is part of a wider plan to transform the BDCS from a penal institution to a correctional one.

He explained the certificates the inmates will receive will bear the logo and insignia of BTVI, and allow them to enrol in the institution want to advance their level of certification after release.

Dr Robertson said it will take approximately a year for participants to qualify for the certificate, which can then transfer into other programmes at BTVI, as well as other schools such as the University of the Bahamas.

With BTVI also offering free tuition for the general public for this upcoming semester, Dr Robertson said while the institution will be "stretched" it is prepared for the influx of students. He added there are also courses available online.

Regarding the recidivism rate among former convicts, Mr Dames said, "Everyone that enters this programme, we will ensure that at the end of the day upon release, that there is an exit plan.

"There is a plan for reintegration (so) that these individuals, who are all Bahamians, are afforded an equal opportunity to get a job."