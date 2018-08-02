Man Accused Over $1m Blaze At Brewery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of intentionally setting fire to Commonwealth Brewery resulting in nearly $1m in damage.

Darrell Neely, of Marshall Road, stood before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged in connection with the July 26 incident.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Neely unlawfully set fire to a single story stone and metal commercial structure, the property of Commonwealth Brewery, causing damage of $967,555.87.

Police reported a fire at the site on John F Kennedy Drive shortly before 9pm last week Thursday.

Neely was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to October 1 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Neely was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim. However, he was advised of his right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.