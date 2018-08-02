Man Shot In Struggle As Robber Took Cell Phone

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot during an armed robbery, police said.

Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, a man and woman were walking near the canal in Coral Harbour when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm, who robbed them of cell phones. The male victim got into a struggle with the gunman, resulting in him being shot and both of them falling into the canal. The gunman was able to escape.

The injured victim was taken hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.