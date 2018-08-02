Spay And Neuter Campaign Launch

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AFTER leading a major spay campaign this year in Puerto Rico, spearheaded by Helping Paws Across Borders, Grand Bahama veterinarian Dr Chante Wildgoose is giving back in the same way here at home.

Dr Wildgoose, of Freeport Veterinary Hospital (FVH), is launching an annual free spay and neuter clinic is for companion animals.

The three-day clinic will be conducted by Dr Wildgoose and her staff, along with veterinary technician volunteers of the international non-profit animal welfare group Helping Paws Across Borders (HPAB).

"The hospital has made the decision to give back to the local Grand Bahama community. The free clinic will also be generously helped by local businesses, pet owners, and lovers via donations and free labour," according to a statement issued by FVH.

"The idea for this clinic had been borne as a notion to assist Grand Bahama pet owners in its depressed economic environment."

FVH has been providing private medical veterinarian services to animal owners on Grand Bahama for nearly ten years.

Dr Wildgoose has also offered volunteer veterinary surgical services with HPAB to several communities in numerous towns and villages in Belize, Honduras, and Puerto Rico.

While in Puerto Rico, Dr Wildgoose led a team of six veterinarians and other volunteers to Ceiba where they performed some 900 surgeries in 10 days during the Puerto Rico Spayathon. She performed 210 of those surgeries.

Dr Wildgoose also performs high volume spay and neuters in Abaco, along with Abaco Shelter in the Bahamas. She conducts clinics four to six times a year there.

She said she is very committed to giving back to Grand Bahama and is happy HPAB has partnered with her veterinary hospital in such an important effort to keep the island's animal population under control.