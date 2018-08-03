Air Conditioning Relief For Clinic

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE staff and patients at the Eight Mile Rock Community Clinic should begin to feel some relief from the heat as a technician has been dispatched to deal with the air conditioning problem, according to an official at the Public Hospitals Authority in Nassau.

Judy Terrell, PHA director of communications, confirmed there has been a long-standing problem with the air-conditioning unit at the EMR Clinic, but said their chief technician has executed a short-term solution to the problem.

A worker contacted The Tribune this week and reported working conditions at the clinic were unbearably hot for staff and patients.



According to the employee, the air-conditioning units have not been functioning properly since before January of this year.



"The PHA acknowledges that this is a longstanding problem at the EMR Clinic. However, we are happy to report that our chief engineer Mr Terrance Cartwright conducted a full review and assessment last week, and he has now activated the implementation of the short-term solution," said Ms Terrell.



She added the long-term solution to the problem would be completed within the next 30 days.

"The long-term solution, which will be completed within 30 days, will fix an issue that has plagued this institution since inception," she said.