Beach Vendors

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Goodman’s Bay…has Parks given permission for Arawak Cay style beach concessions?
Remembering how under the Ingraham Government Arawak Cay Food vendors was created I have to bring to your attention that in the eastern end of Goodman’s Bay, beach area fronting the parking area someone has set-up a tent and a vendor concession.
Has Mr Shenandoah Cartwright at Parks approved this and if not please remove the vendor immediately before the one multiplies to three-four-six-eight-ten.
Goodman’s Bay to my knowledge is covered by legislation…isn’t the setting up of such vendor locations illegal?
Expect it moved - closed down by this weekend, Editor.
W THOMPSON
Nassau,
July 25, 2018.
