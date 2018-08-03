0

Beach Vendors

As of Friday, August 3, 2018

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Goodman’s Bay…has Parks given permission for Arawak Cay style beach concessions?

Remembering how under the Ingraham Government Arawak Cay Food vendors was created I have to bring to your attention that in the eastern end of Goodman’s Bay, beach area fronting the parking area someone has set-up a tent and a vendor concession.

Has Mr Shenandoah Cartwright at Parks approved this and if not please remove the vendor immediately before the one multiplies to three-four-six-eight-ten.

Goodman’s Bay to my knowledge is covered by legislation…isn’t the setting up of such vendor locations illegal?

Expect it moved - closed down by this weekend, Editor.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

July 25, 2018.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment