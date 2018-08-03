Beach Vendors

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Goodman’s Bay…has Parks given permission for Arawak Cay style beach concessions?

Remembering how under the Ingraham Government Arawak Cay Food vendors was created I have to bring to your attention that in the eastern end of Goodman’s Bay, beach area fronting the parking area someone has set-up a tent and a vendor concession.

Has Mr Shenandoah Cartwright at Parks approved this and if not please remove the vendor immediately before the one multiplies to three-four-six-eight-ten.

Goodman’s Bay to my knowledge is covered by legislation…isn’t the setting up of such vendor locations illegal?

Expect it moved - closed down by this weekend, Editor.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

July 25, 2018.