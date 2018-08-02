Final Farewell To ‘Leader And Patriot’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

FORMER Cabinet minister Phenton Neymour was remembered yesterday as a leader and patriot who died too soon.

Government officials, family and friends paid tribute to the former parliamentarian at his funeral at Christ Church Cathedral.

Among those attending were Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, and Acting Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is out of the country.

Mr Turnquest said Mr Neymour demonstrated what it was to live and “die in grace and courage”.

“Just recently Phenton reminded us of how precious is life, how precious is each day, how precious are the memories we make and share with those whom we love,” he told the congregation.

He also referred to a personal quote from Mr Neymour, who once said: “You’ve got to enjoy now, you don’t know what tomorrow brings...”

Mr Turnquest insisted that Mr Neymour’s life was one that was “well lived,” and described him as a “devoted patriot” who was dedicated to the development of his country.

Expressing his sincere condolences to the family, Mr Ingraham mentioned the “lasting contributions” Mr Neymour had made to society, his community, and the nation at large.

He added he “especially liked” Mr Neymour for his “many positive qualities”, such as honesty and loyalty.

“It is difficult to not be overcome with emotion as I do a final wave goodbye to Phenton… some four years he battled cancer with its attending complications (and) he faced it bravely in the same way he did everything else,” the former prime minister said.

Mr Ingraham also mentioned Mr Neymour’s “distinctive, deep baritone” voice, which he said demanded respect from him along with the rest of their colleagues.

“In the last days, he brought his voice to bear on course to find a cure for cancer and reduce the suffering of those afflicted by the disease,” he said.

Mr Ingraham said he thanked God for Mr Neymour’s life and legacy, and encouraged the grieving to be comforted knowing their loved one is in heaven.

For his part, Mr Davis, acknowledged that Mr Neymour had “already accomplished much” in his “short” lifetime, adding the former state minister for the environment had “much more to offer”.

“What I know of Phenton – and what is spelt out so well in his obituary – is that he was always a leader. Moreover he had prepared himself ... for leadership,” Mr Davis said.

“But for him leadership was not a goal within itself, it was not for self-advertising. But rather, leadership was a golden opportunity to do something for others and to uplift others and the community.”

Byron Woodside, a former Cabinet colleague of Mr Neymour, also reminisced on the times he spent with the former South Beach MP.

He also recalled instances after the 2007 general election when people suspected some of the younger ministers of meeting up after Cabinet meetings to “plot against Mr Ingraham”.

Assuring his listeners that it was “nothing of the sort,” he explained: “Those opportunities were used to cry on each other’s shoulders about our senior ministers who were giving us hard times.”

Mr Woodside also said the friendship he had with Mr Neymour was what was “most important” to him. He told his family he appreciated them for graciously “loaning” him to the public.

Cutelle Neymour, Mr Neymour’s widow, also shared her final farewell to her husband in an audio recording, thanking him for all of the love and support he offered to her over the years.

“You were my husband, my lover, my best friend, my confidant, my greatest supporter, my cross, my everything,” she said.

“What we had Phenton in such a short time, some persons will never experience in their lifetime and I’m forever grateful for this blessing.”

Mrs Neymour also said that the eight and a half years she spent with her husband contained the “deepest love”, stating she will miss his touch and his delicious meals.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the family, Chet Neymour, brother of the deceased, said Mr Neymour inspired and challenged people to be “better Christians, better human beings, and better Bahamians.”

Said his brother: “Phenton Orson Osbert Neymour gave his God, his country and his family literally and figuratively his all then on July 23, 2018 with the wind at his back, with that indelible full tooth open gate grin, he dropped the mic, got on his boat… and he said ‘gone fishing’.”

In 2014, Mr Neymour was diagnosed with colon cancer, which went into remission in 2015, just to return in July 2016. After a long battle with the disease, Mr Neymour died this month at the age of 53.